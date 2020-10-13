Advertisement

‘Two and a Half Men’ star Conchata Ferrell dies at 77

Conchata Ferrell arrives at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 16, 2007, in Los Angeles. Ferrell, who became known for her role as Berta the housekeeper on TV’s “Two and a Half Men,” has died. Ferrell was 77.  A publicist says the actor died in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles following cardiac arrest, with her family at her side.
Conchata Ferrell arrives at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 16, 2007, in Los Angeles. Ferrell, who became known for her role as Berta the housekeeper on TV’s “Two and a Half Men,” has died. Ferrell was 77.  A publicist says the actor died in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles following cardiac arrest, with her family at her side.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conchata Ferrell, who became known for her role as Berta the housekeeper on TV’s “Two and a Half Men” after a long career as a character actor on stage and in movies, including “Mystic Pizza” and “Network,” has died. She was 77.

Ferrell died Monday at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Los Angeles following cardiac arrest, according to publicist Cynthia Snyder.

Ferrell soldiered through more than a decade on “Two and a Half Men,” playing opposite Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer until Sheen was fired from the sitcom for behavior that included publicly insulting producer Chuck Lorre. The series continued with new star Ashton Kutcher.

Ferrell, a native of Charleston, West Virginia, gained recognition and several theater awards in 1974 for her role in “The Sea Horse.” Her role in Lanford Wilson’s “Hot L Baltimore” led to a starring role in the Norman Lear sitcom of the same name.

She received two Emmy supporting actress Emmy nominations for “Two and a Half Men,” and a nod for her role as Susan Bloom on “L.A. Law.”

She is survived by her husband, Arnie Anderson, and her daughter, Samantha.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.

News

Deadwood’s fall tourism is holding steady

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
“I think that a lot of people don’t realize our shoulder season, September and October, are getting bigger and bigger each year.”

News

Sports betting is on the 2020 South Dakota ballot

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Amendment B would allow the legislature to include betting on sporting events as a legal form of gambling.

News

The voter registration deadline is quickly approaching

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
The deadline for voter registration for the general election is Oct.19.

Local

Mayor Steve Allender encourages businesses to put in a mask mandate

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Even if he wanted to enforce masks, Allender says the city just doesn’t have the resources to enforce it.

Latest News

News

Visitors continue to head to the campgrounds

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
It's typical to see campgrounds full of people during the heart of tourism season, but what about in October?

National

Apple unveils new iPhones for faster 5G wireless networks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Apple unveiled four new iPhones equipped with technology for use with faster new 5G wireless networks.

National Politics

Trump rally comes to Iowa as virus hospitalizations climb

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa remains under a public health emergency declared by the governor on March 17.

News

Police find 60-year-old man dead in culvert Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson and KEVN Staff
At 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 12, Rapid City Police arrived at the 3000 block of South Valley Drive to find a man a 60-year-old man dead.

National

Man convicted in murder, cannibalism case sentenced to life

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Gazaway
The man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars.