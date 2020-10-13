The voter registration deadline is quickly approaching

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Nov. election is only a few weeks away, and if you haven’t yet registered to vote, there is still time, but not much.

The deadline for voter registration for the general election is Oct.19.

There are few ways people can register, like going to the city finance office, auditor’s office or even printing the form online and mailing it in.

If you pick that option, it’s important to get it in the mail right away.

The auditor for the Pennington County Auditor’s office, Cindy Mohler, wants to remind people that if they have changed their name, it’s important to update their voter registration.

“Every year, when we have an election, you’ll see a big increase in voter registration. Name changes, address changes, those sorts of things. So I’m expecting we will see the same maybe more this year, but it’s really hard to tell,” says Mohler.

For more information about voter registration, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.