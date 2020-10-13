Advertisement

The voter registration deadline is quickly approaching

Voter registration deadline is quickly approaching.
Voter registration deadline is quickly approaching.(KEVN)
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:48 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Nov. election is only a few weeks away, and if you haven’t yet registered to vote, there is still time, but not much.

The deadline for voter registration for the general election is Oct.19.

There are few ways people can register, like going to the city finance office, auditor’s office or even printing the form online and mailing it in.

If you pick that option, it’s important to get it in the mail right away.

The auditor for the Pennington County Auditor’s office, Cindy Mohler, wants to remind people that if they have changed their name, it’s important to update their voter registration.

“Every year, when we have an election, you’ll see a big increase in voter registration. Name changes, address changes, those sorts of things. So I’m expecting we will see the same maybe more this year, but it’s really hard to tell,” says Mohler.

For more information about voter registration, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deadwood’s fall tourism is holding steady

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
“I think that a lot of people don’t realize our shoulder season, September and October, are getting bigger and bigger each year.”

News

Sports betting is on the 2020 South Dakota ballot

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Amendment B would allow the legislature to include betting on sporting events as a legal form of gambling.

Local

Mayor Steve Allender encourages businesses to put in a mask mandate

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Even if he wanted to enforce masks, Allender says the city just doesn’t have the resources to enforce it.

News

Visitors continue to head to the campgrounds

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
It's typical to see campgrounds full of people during the heart of tourism season, but what about in October?

Latest News

News

Police find 60-year-old man dead in culvert Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson and KEVN Staff
At 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 12, Rapid City Police arrived at the 3000 block of South Valley Drive to find a man a 60-year-old man dead.

News

Man choked, burned by grass fire flames Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Rapid City Police reported a man died after extensive injuries and inhaling smoke from a grass fire Saturday.

News

Ravnsborg had no alcohol in system day after crash, state update releases more information

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem and Public Health Secretary Craig Price updated South Dakota about the investigation surrounding a fatal accident involving Ravnsborg.

News

READ: Full transcript of 911 call from the night of Ravnsborg’s fatal crash released

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff and KEVN Staff
Read the full Transcript of 911 call placed of Jason Ravnsborg on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

News

Name The Monument Arena in contest

Updated: 5 hours ago
Monument Health and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have teamed up to announce a community contest to name the new arena at The Monument. The person who submits the winning name will win a prize package of event tickets.

News

State reports 414 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 414 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.