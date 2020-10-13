Sports betting is on the 2020 South Dakota ballot

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - The nation is less than a month away from voting not only on the president but local issues, as well. Sports wagering will be on the 2020 South Dakota ballot, but what should voters know?

If approved, Amendment B would allow the legislature to include betting on sporting events as a legal form of gambling in Deadwood. In May 2018, the Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, giving states the choice to make sports wagering legal.

“Deadwood wants to make sure that we’re able to compete nationally as a gaming destination," said Mike Rodman, Deadwood Gaming Association’s executive director. "We know that people love their sporting events and that wagering is going on here in South Dakota, just illegally, and we want to give people that opportunity to wager in a legal, safe, regulated environment.”

Rodman says Deadwood gaming locations are cautiously optimistic for the upcoming vote.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.