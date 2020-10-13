Advertisement

SD Treasury Secretary Josh Haeder elected to national council

Generic Election background
Generic Election background(Allies Interactive Services Pvt. Ltd. | Allies interactive Services)
By Austin Goss
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:04 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - The National Association of State Treasurers announced its 2021 leadership election results at a virtual Annual Business & Membership Meeting. South Dakota State Treasurer Josh Haeder will serve as the organizations Treasurer starting January 1, 2021.

Haeder said, “It is an honor to work with such and exceptional and diverse group of Treasurers on both sides of the aisle. Through this opportunity, I will work to share our states vision of returning unclaimed funds to rightful owners, promote sound fiscal management and build lasting relationships that benefit our mission of government that serves the people.”

State Treasurer Josh Haeder was unanimously elected by State Treasurer’s across the country to serve as the Treasurer of the National Association of State Treasurer’s (NAST)

The roster of 2021 NAST elected leaders includes:

• President: Indiana State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell

• Senior Vice President: Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden

• Secretary-Treasurer: South Dakota State Treasurer Josh Haeder.

Latest News

News

South Dakota cities and business gear up for pheasant hunting season

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
Pheasant hunting season is coming up here in South Dakota, and businesses and cities alike are gearing up for what could be one of their busiest ever.

News

Pet of the Week

Updated: 10 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Senate Race

Updated: 10 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Peaceful Protest

Updated: 10 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

Latest News

News

Indian Boarding School Memorial

Updated: 10 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

NDN Collective unviels new campaign on Native American Day

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The NDN Collective put together this event not only to recognize the South Dakota holiday but to unveil their new Landback campaign.

News

Native American Day marked the start of a Native American children’s memorial

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
People came together today to remember and mourn the children who died during their time at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School.

News

Native American Day brings the community together

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Some marked the holiday with a memorial walk, others a peaceful protest, and others a community luncheon.

News

Native Americans face many issues in South Dakota

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Both incumbent Senator Mike Rounds and Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers say race relations are an important topic for voters.

News

COVID-19 has caused politicians to get creative with campaigning

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
But with every problem, comes a solution.