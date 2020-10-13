Advertisement

Ravnsborg had no alcohol in system day after crash, state update releases more information

Tuesday, a Gov. Kristi Noem and Secretary Craig Price updated South Dakota about the investigation surrounding a fatal accident involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.
Tuesday, a Gov. Kristi Noem and Secretary Craig Price updated South Dakota about the investigation surrounding a fatal accident involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KOTA) - Whatever Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg hit, it was “in the middle of the road," according to the 911 transcript released by the state Oct.13.

Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem and Public Health Secretary Craig Price updated South Dakota about the investigation surrounding a fatal accident involving Ravnsborg. The update happened 31 days after Ravnsborg struck and killed Joesph Boever, 55, of Highmore at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 12. The accident happened on U.S. Highway 14 west of Highmore, in Hyde County, according to state officials.

In the update, Price said the investigation is still ongoing. They did release the 911 call and toxicology reports claiming Tuesday was an “appropriate time.” The state released little else and said the investigation may take several more weeks. Because Ravnsborg is attorney general, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting to avoid conflicts of interest.

After the update, the 911 call with transcript and Ravnsborg’s toxicology report were released. The report said he had 0% alcohol in his system when he took the test the day after the crash, which was about 15 hours after he struck Boever. Ravnsborg was driving home from a Republican fundraiser in Redfield to Pierre. He said he wasn’t drinking before the accident.

In a release, Ravnsborg said he thought he hit a deer until he discovered Boever’s the next morning when returning the county sheriff’s personal vehicle.

When reporting the crash, a dispatcher asked if he hit a deer. Ravnsborg didn’t directly confirm.

“I have no idea...could be...,” he said in the 911 call. "Yeah…It could be…I mean…it was right in the roadway and… "

In a briefing on Sept. 15, Price said the autopsy of Boever is being done in Ramsey County, Minnesota because the South Dakota state coroner was currently unavailable. Price said a preliminary autopsy said he died of traumatic injuries from the crash. He said more complete information from Boever’s autopsy could take several weeks.

Throughout this investigation, Ravnsborg has held his attorney general position, Noem confirmed. However, she has not spoken to him throughout the investigation, she said during the update.

Ravnsborg is a Republican, serving his first term in office after winning election in 2018.

South Dakota law requires pedestrians to walk on the side of the road facing oncoming traffic when walking near highways like the one where the crash occurred.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police find 60-year-old man dead in culvert Monday

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson and KEVN Staff
At 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 12, Rapid City Police arrived at the 3000 block of South Valley Drive to find a man a 60-year-old man dead.

News

Man choked, burned by grass fire flames Saturday

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Rapid City Police reported a man died after extensive injuries and inhaling smoke from a grass fire Saturday.

News

READ: Full transcript of 911 call from the night of Ravnsborg’s fatal crash released

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff and KEVN Staff
Read the full Transcript of 911 call placed of Jason Ravnsborg on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

News

Name The Monument Arena in contest

Updated: 3 hours ago
Monument Health and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have teamed up to announce a community contest to name the new arena at The Monument. The person who submits the winning name will win a prize package of event tickets.

Latest News

News

State reports 414 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 414 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

News

Country of Origin Labeling has been a popular topic among South Dakotans for years

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
It’s an issue that spans the aisles and both incumbent Senator Mike Rounds and Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers feel consumers should know where their meats are coming from.

News

$2 million in spending tied to Mount Rushmore July event

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The cost to stage the event, including $350,000 for fireworks, was about $1.5 million.

News

SD Treasury Secretary Josh Haeder elected to national council

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
SD State Treasury Secretary Josh Haeder was elected unanimously to the national council of fellow state treasurers.

News

South Dakota cities and business gear up for pheasant hunting season

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Pheasant hunting season is coming up here in South Dakota, and businesses and cities alike are gearing up for what could be one of their busiest ever.

News

Pet of the Week

Updated: 19 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.