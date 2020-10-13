Ravnsborg had no alcohol in system day after crash, state update releases more information

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KOTA) - Whatever Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg hit, it was “in the middle of the road," according to the 911 transcript released by the state Oct.13.

Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem and Public Health Secretary Craig Price updated South Dakota about the investigation surrounding a fatal accident involving Ravnsborg. The update happened 31 days after Ravnsborg struck and killed Joesph Boever, 55, of Highmore at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 12. The accident happened on U.S. Highway 14 west of Highmore, in Hyde County, according to state officials.

In the update, Price said the investigation is still ongoing. They did release the 911 call and toxicology reports claiming Tuesday was an “appropriate time.” The state released little else and said the investigation may take several more weeks. Because Ravnsborg is attorney general, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting to avoid conflicts of interest.

After the update, the 911 call with transcript and Ravnsborg’s toxicology report were released. The report said he had 0% alcohol in his system when he took the test the day after the crash, which was about 15 hours after he struck Boever. Ravnsborg was driving home from a Republican fundraiser in Redfield to Pierre. He said he wasn’t drinking before the accident.

In a release, Ravnsborg said he thought he hit a deer until he discovered Boever’s the next morning when returning the county sheriff’s personal vehicle.

When reporting the crash, a dispatcher asked if he hit a deer. Ravnsborg didn’t directly confirm.

“I have no idea...could be...,” he said in the 911 call. "Yeah…It could be…I mean…it was right in the roadway and… "

In a briefing on Sept. 15, Price said the autopsy of Boever is being done in Ramsey County, Minnesota because the South Dakota state coroner was currently unavailable. Price said a preliminary autopsy said he died of traumatic injuries from the crash. He said more complete information from Boever’s autopsy could take several weeks.

Throughout this investigation, Ravnsborg has held his attorney general position, Noem confirmed. However, she has not spoken to him throughout the investigation, she said during the update.

Ravnsborg is a Republican, serving his first term in office after winning election in 2018.

South Dakota law requires pedestrians to walk on the side of the road facing oncoming traffic when walking near highways like the one where the crash occurred.

