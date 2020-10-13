Advertisement

Pleasant Weather Today, but Howling Winds Likely Wednesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:44 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Overall, nice weather is expected today with diminishing winds and mild temperatures.

A strong storm system arrives Wednesday. This storm will bring a significant high wind event to the area, with wind gusts to 70 miles per hour possible over the open plains. A few spotty showers will also be possible, but there won’t be a lot of moisture. A few snow showers are possible tomorrow night, especially in the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming.

Thursday will be a chilly day, with better weather Friday.

The coldest weather of the season may arrive Sunday and Monday as the latest computer models bring chilly Canadian air south into the northern plains and northern Rockies.

