Advertisement

Man choked, burned by grass fire flames Saturday

Fire
Fire(AP Images)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:14 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Police reported a man died after extensive injuries and inhaling smoke from a grass fire Saturday.

Police responded to a grass fire at 8:55 p.m. Oct. 10 southwest of 1180 Creek Dr. This area was being used as a makeshift camp of some homeless people, police said. According to witnesses, several campfires had been started in the area by camp residents prior to the grass fire.

A witness told police one person was still in the wooded area nearby. As officials extinguished the fire, police put out a majority of it, entered the wooded area, and found an adult man dead from the fire. An autopsy conducted determined he died due to inhaling smoke.

Further forensic tests will need to be conducted to identify the individual though, because of the nature of the extensive injuries. The fire and unattended death remain under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police find 60-year-old man dead in culvert Monday

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson and KEVN Staff
At 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 12, Rapid City Police arrived at the 3000 block of South Valley Drive to find a man a 60-year-old man dead.

News

Ravnsborg had no alcohol in system day after crash, state update releases more information

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem and Public Health Secretary Craig Price updated South Dakota about the investigation surrounding a fatal accident involving Ravnsborg.

News

READ: Full transcript of 911 call from the night of Ravnsborg’s fatal crash released

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff and KEVN Staff
Read the full Transcript of 911 call placed of Jason Ravnsborg on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

News

Name The Monument Arena in contest

Updated: 3 hours ago
Monument Health and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have teamed up to announce a community contest to name the new arena at The Monument. The person who submits the winning name will win a prize package of event tickets.

Latest News

News

State reports 414 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 414 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

News

Country of Origin Labeling has been a popular topic among South Dakotans for years

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
It’s an issue that spans the aisles and both incumbent Senator Mike Rounds and Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers feel consumers should know where their meats are coming from.

News

$2 million in spending tied to Mount Rushmore July event

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The cost to stage the event, including $350,000 for fireworks, was about $1.5 million.

News

SD Treasury Secretary Josh Haeder elected to national council

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
SD State Treasury Secretary Josh Haeder was elected unanimously to the national council of fellow state treasurers.

News

South Dakota cities and business gear up for pheasant hunting season

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Pheasant hunting season is coming up here in South Dakota, and businesses and cities alike are gearing up for what could be one of their busiest ever.

News

Pet of the Week

Updated: 19 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.