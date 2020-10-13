Advertisement

Deadwood’s fall tourism is holding steady

“I think that a lot of people don’t realize our shoulder season, September and October, are getting bigger and bigger each year.”
“I think that a lot of people don’t realize our shoulder season, September and October, are getting bigger and bigger each year.”
“I think that a lot of people don’t realize our shoulder season, September and October, are getting bigger and bigger each year.”(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:05 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - The end of summer signals the traditional end of tourism in South Dakota. But Deadwood’s fall foot traffic has been on the rise, not just this year but over the last few.

“With coronavirus, we expected everything to be probably a little bit slower,” said Louie Lalonde, Saloon No. 10 co-owner. “The last few weeks have been good. I think that a lot of people don’t realize what we’ve seen over the past years is our shoulder season, September and October, are getting bigger and bigger each year.”

Increased fall tourism isn’t random or even completely COVID-related, the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce has been working to increase foot traffic in the last few years.

“During a lot of our chamber meetings, we discussed the need to increase the traffic in these off-seasons so all of these efforts that we’re doing with our marketing and our additional events, they’re helping," said Lee Harstad, Deadwood Chamber of Commerce director. "They’re definitely helping our businesses stay open longer throughout the year, extend their hours and get people into town to shop, to eat, to drink, and to gamble and that’s what we’re here for.”

Events like the Deadwood Jam are purposefully scheduled in the fall to bring in a different set of tourists.

“In making some comparisons," said Lalonde. "We have seen September be bigger than June and you would really think that it would be the opposite of that but the entire demographic changes as soon as school starts. This time of the year, people are older and or just married. We call them newlyweds or nearly deads and they are figuring out that this is a beautiful place to come this time of the year.”

Lalonde said the weekends have been busy.

“People have found their own comfort level in learning to travel in the middle of a pandemic and still enjoy themselves and feel safe," said Lalonde.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sports betting is on the 2020 South Dakota ballot

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Amendment B would allow the legislature to include betting on sporting events as a legal form of gambling.

News

The voter registration deadline is quickly approaching

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
The deadline for voter registration for the general election is Oct.19.

Local

Mayor Steve Allender encourages businesses to put in a mask mandate

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Even if he wanted to enforce masks, Allender says the city just doesn’t have the resources to enforce it.

News

Visitors continue to head to the campgrounds

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
It's typical to see campgrounds full of people during the heart of tourism season, but what about in October?

Latest News

News

Police find 60-year-old man dead in culvert Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson and KEVN Staff
At 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 12, Rapid City Police arrived at the 3000 block of South Valley Drive to find a man a 60-year-old man dead.

News

Man choked, burned by grass fire flames Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Rapid City Police reported a man died after extensive injuries and inhaling smoke from a grass fire Saturday.

News

Ravnsborg had no alcohol in system day after crash, state update releases more information

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem and Public Health Secretary Craig Price updated South Dakota about the investigation surrounding a fatal accident involving Ravnsborg.

News

READ: Full transcript of 911 call from the night of Ravnsborg’s fatal crash released

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff and KEVN Staff
Read the full Transcript of 911 call placed of Jason Ravnsborg on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

News

Name The Monument Arena in contest

Updated: 5 hours ago
Monument Health and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have teamed up to announce a community contest to name the new arena at The Monument. The person who submits the winning name will win a prize package of event tickets.

News

State reports 414 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 414 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.