Country of Origin Labeling has been a popular topic among South Dakotans for years

Cows in a pasture.
Cows in a pasture.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:52 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Agriculture is South Dakota’s top industry, which has made Country of Origin Labeling an important topic in the state.

It’s an issue that spans the aisles and both incumbent Senator Mike Rounds and Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers feel consumers should know where their meats are coming from.

Ahlers says we need to pass legislation and get back to the promise that the government made to farmers and ranchers six years ago.

He wants to be honest with the consumers when it’s about where you’re beef comes from and let the consumer decide what to buy.

“If they want to get all American beef, they can get all American beef. If they want to buy something that may be a little cheaper but not be all American, let them do it. But I think we owe it to our farmers and ranchers to pass the country of origin labeling," says Ahlers.

Rounds is sponsoring a bill that would require mandatory country of origin labeling in trade deals.

He believes this bill is gaining support in the U-S Senate and is the best approach to get results.

Rounds says we should also be talking about how the department of agriculture has failed to support their own producers and have let other country’s meat be let into the U-S and repackaged as products of the U.S.A.

Election day is November 3rd and both candidates encourage everyone to vote.

