Buzz with Bri: internet memes highlight spooky season spirit

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It has been a while. That’s because I’ve been out, scouring the internet for all the best viral stories to show you today.

First, check this out! It’s Baby Yoda with 5-year-old Carver. He sent this guy west to be with fire crews battling wildfires in California.

What a good morale booster. The fire crews sent photos back, documenting Baby Yoda’s adventures. It’s taken on a life of its own.

Now, it’s October. SPOOKY SEASON. It seems this month awakens something within people as they gear up for Halloween. This 2-year-old from Utah loves his skeleton friend.

Like he REALLY loves this skeleton. He brought it all the way to their walk outdoors so they could play together.

Like, I’m not sure if this is a spooky season obsession or just a fascination with the morbid.

In the same vein of fall, here’s a skateboarder sporting everything we love about the season. The colors, the pumpkins, the sweaters... oh and the pumpkin spice lattes.

This is part of a viral TikTok trend I’m sure you’ve seen. The internet has taken this video and ran with it.

Here’s the original.

This guy is a father of 2 from Idaho. He apparently had a broken-down truck and decided to skateboard his way home. While doing that. He takes a long swig of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice, straight from the bottle, and lip-syncs along with gusto.

This trend is insane. And has given Fleetwood Mac’s song “Dreams” its biggest streaming week ever. 1977 hit “Dreams” has tripled in sales and double its streams.

Before @420doggface208 — real name Nathan Apodaca — posted the video, “Dreams” garnered an average of 49,000 streams a day, Rolling Stone reported. Since Apodaca shared the TikTok, the classic track off of the album “Rumours” has been streamed an average of 105,000 times a day.

I found a few other versions of this trend. So If you could do one, what drink would you be holding??

