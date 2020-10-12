South Dakota passes 6,000 active COVID-19 cases, 359 new cases reported

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 359 new COVID-19 cases as active cases surpassed 6,000 in the state.

The 359 new cases bring the state total to 28,925. Of those, 6,062 are currently active.

The state also reported an increase in recoveries by 162 to 22,575.

Current hospitalizations increase to 278 from 266. In total, 1,886 South Dakotans have been hospitalized. COVID-19 patients are occupying 12% of the state’s hospital beds and 19% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 43% of hospital beds and 28% of ICU beds are still available.

Two new deaths were also reported. The death toll now stands at 288.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University report there were about 772 new cases per 100,000 people in South Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks second in the country for new cases per capita. North Dakota ranks first at about 822 new cases per 100,000 people.

County rundown for Monday:

In Pennington County, 657 of 3,177 people (+56) are contagious or 20.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.7%.

For people in Meade County, 148 of 720 people (+11) are contagious or 20.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.9%.

In Lawrence County, 124 of 567 people (+6) are contagious or 21.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10.4%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 143 of 428 (+12) people are contagious or 33.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7.7%.

In Custer County, 39 of 222 people (+4) are contagious or 17.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.8%.

In Butte County, 56 of 171 (+4) people are contagious or 32.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.3%.

For people in Fall River County, 39 of 137 (+2) people are contagious or 28.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7.7%.

In Jackson County, 17 of 57 people (+2) are contagious or 30% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7.6%.

For people in Haakon County, 17 of 46 (+2) people are contagious or 37% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10.2%.

In Bennett County, 36 of 108 (+4) people are contagious or 33.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.1%.

For people in Ziebach County, 11 of 71 (+/-0) people are contagious or 15.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.5%.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.