Native Americans face many issues in South Dakota

One of the entrances to the reservation.
One of the entrances to the reservation.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:35 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Almost 72,000 Native Americans live in South Dakota with nine tribal governments and seven reservations.

Native Americans often face racial challenges throughout the state.

Both incumbent Senator Mike Rounds and Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers say race relations are an important topic for voters.

Ahlers says that he wants to help build trust between the native American tribes and the federal government.

He says the tribes deserve to be heard, have access to quality health care, economic development, and education.

Alhers went on the say the government has broken every promise made to the tribes.

“And I want to be that person that can help bridge that gap and start that process and start honoring some of the commitments that we have in our treaties," says Ahlers.

Rounds believes the government needs to consult more with tribes at the federal level so they can share what they believe is best for their communities.

He says tribes are sovereign governments and lawmakers need to respect that.

Rounds says the South Dakota government continues to be a resource for the tribes when it comes to veteran issues, housing, and issues surrounding Indian health services.

“I really think just the personal relationships that we try to develop with our chairman and with our tribal councils so that they feel comfortable coming to us when they see issues so that we can address them before they become major problems," says Rounds.

Election day is November 3rd and both candidates encourage everyone to vote.

