Man rescued by helicopter after fall in Badlands National Park

(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:51 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say the South Dakota National Guard used a Black Hawk helicopter Saturday to rescue a man trapped in a crevasse after falling about 100 feet in Badlands National Park.

Volunteer firefighters had first attempted to reach the 33-year-old man with a technical rope and other climbing techniques but were unsuccessful.

The man was hoisted from the mountain about 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Officials say he was suffering from injuries to the head and lower legs. His condition is not known.

