Advertisement

Mallinckrodt, ensnared in opioid crisis, seeks Chapter 11

FILE - This July 1, 2013 file photo shows the exterior of the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals office in St. Louis.
FILE - This July 1, 2013 file photo shows the exterior of the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals office in St. Louis.(Whitney Curtis/AP Images for Mallinckrodt, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:07 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A New Jersey drugmaker ensnared in the fallout from America’s opioid crisis is seeking bankruptcy protection.

Mallinckrodt said Monday that it had begun Chapter 11 proceedings to restructure debt and resolve “several billion dollars of otherwise unmanageable potential legal liabilities.”

The drugmaker, one of the highest-volume opioid producers in the U.S. at the height of the nation’s prescription drug crisis, announced in February a tentative $1.6 billion settlement to avert hundreds of lawsuits. It said Monday that it plans to amend the settlement as it restructures.

Under the proposed settlement, opioid claims would be channeled to trusts that receive $1.6 billion in structured payments. Claimants also would receive warrants for about 20% of the company’s fully diluted outstanding shares, the company said Monday.

A court-appointed committee representing thousands of plaintiffs in the opioid lawsuits will recommend support for the amended agreement, Mallinckrodt said.

The company did not immediately respond early Monday to inquiries about whether the amended deal affects the amounts individual plaintiffs may receive.

Trading in company shares, which dipped under $1 for the first time this month as investors bailed out, were halted at the opening bell Monday. The stock went for well over $100 just over five years ago.

Mallinckrodt’s path through the bankruptcy courts follows that of Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, last year.

Mallinckrodt plans to slash its debt by about $1.3 billion and it will continue to operate during the process.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Razor blades on Trump sign in Michigan slices man’s fingers

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The 52-year-old Commerce Township building inspector needed stitches after cutting three fingers.

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett’s Supreme Court hearing opens as GOP seeks speedy confirmation

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN, LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
If she is confirmed quickly she could be on the Supreme Court when it hears the latest challenge to the law popularly known as “Obamacare” on Nov. 10, a week after the election.

National

Joe Morgan, Hall of Famer and driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Morgan, the two-time MVP second baseman on the “Big Red Machine” teams in Cincinnati in the ’70s, has died at the age of 77, according to multiple reports.

National

Driver-less boat in Florida spins out of control, smashing docks

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Three men conducting a photo shoot on a boat in a busy Florida river somehow went overboard, leaving the 24-foot vessel unmanned and out of control.

News

Man rescued by helicopter after fall in Badlands National Park

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say the South Dakota National Guard used a Black Hawk helicopter Saturday to rescue a man trapped in a crevasse after falling about 100 feet in Badlands.

Latest News

National Politics

Facebook says it will ban Holocaust denial, distortion posts

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new policy Monday, the latest attempt by the company to take action against conspiracy theories and misinformation.

National Politics

Microsoft takes down massive hacking operation

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The Trickbot malware network was being used by criminals to launch cyberattacks.

National

2 Stanford economists win Nobel Prize for improving auctions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DAVID KEYTON and FRANK JORDANS
Two American economists won the Nobel Prize on Monday for improving the theory of how auctions work and inventing new and better auction formats that are now woven into many parts of the economy.

National

Police: 11-year-old took school bus for joyride in Louisiana

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Donoavan Jackson
Police say the young boy took the bus and figured out how to start it.

National

AP source: Bills-Titans on with no positives for TN, Pats

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Buffalo Bills' game with Tennessee remains on schedule for Tuesday night after the Titans had no positives Monday morning.