Felling a Lot More Like Fall this Week!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mild temperatures can be expected early this week, but much cooler air moves in Wednesday and Thursday as a strong storm system races through the Skyview forecast area. There could be a few rain, even snow showers with this system, but once again, the lack of low level moisture will make precipitation amounts light.

Below freezing low temperatures are likely later this week, and the cooler than normal weather pattern may last through the upcoming weekend.

