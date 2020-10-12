Advertisement

COVID-19 has caused politicians to get creative with campaigning

Its that time of the year, elections.
Its that time of the year, elections.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:26 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mail, posters, and billboards. The signs of an upcoming election and with COVID-19, reaching the voters in new ways has never been so challenging.

“I think its always important, this election or any election, people want to know their candidates," says District 32 Senator Helene Duhamel.

And one of the best ways is going door to door, but the pandemic creates a problem.

“I am a door to door type of campaigner, I really like to meet people and hear what it is important to them, COVID presents a challenge in that way," says U.S. Senator nominee Dan Ahlers.

But with every problem comes a solution.

“I have a mask with me, I ring the bell, and I step back off the porch usually much further than six feet," says Duhamel.

For a first-time candidate, connecting with the community is essential.

Seeing the signs on the streets and in yards is one thing, but one candidate wants to be even more visible.

“The one thing that we have done to try and get out into the neighborhood and be visible and be able to visit with people is I have my moped which I call my ‘votercycle’ and I have let people know that if they ever see me out I always have my name on my jacket and they can just flag me down and I can stop by and visit," says District 35 Senator Jessica Castleberry.

Just one creative way to connect with the community.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Native Americans face many issues in South Dakota

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Both incumbent Senator Mike Rounds and Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers say race relations are an important topic for voters.

News

Box Elder woman stabbed to death Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The Pennington County Sherriff’s Office reported the incident was reported 10:30 p.m. Oct. 11.

News

South Dakota celebrates Native Americans' Day, not Columbus Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
South Dakota is one of 14 states that recognizes Oct. 12 as Native American Day, not Columbus Day.

News

South Dakota passes 6,000 active COVID-19 cases, 359 new cases reported

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The 359 new cases bring the state total to 28,925. Of those, 6,062 are currently active.

Latest News

News

Man rescued by helicopter after fall in Badlands National Park

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say the South Dakota National Guard used a Black Hawk helicopter Saturday to rescue a man trapped in a crevasse after falling about 100 feet in Badlands.

News

State U.S. Senate candidates talk ‘defunding’ police, spending priorities

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:59 PM MDT
|
By Connor Matteson
We spoke with incumbent Senator Mike Rounds and Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers on the issue.

News

Rapid City has a new ride in town

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:52 PM MDT
|
By Connor Matteson
The Black Hills is filled with thrills both natural and manmade and to add to that Rapid City now has its very own roller coaster.

News

A Black Hills family used their pain to help others

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:05 PM MDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Sudden infant death syndrome became the drive to create a resource for other South Dakota families.

News

Rapid City gets axe-throwing and archery tag at new business

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 1:41 PM MDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Decory’s Entertainment Company is in the final stages of construction.

News

The 6 on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:55 PM MDT
The early evening news on KEVN.