Celtic Thunder steps to the right beat on Good Morning Black HIlls

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -From Golden Globe-nominated composer Brian Byrne (Heartbeat of Home) comes Celtic Throne, a majestic new musical score for a brand-new Irish dance production infused with innovative choreography, dazzling costumes, spectacular lighting, and projection from Herbert W. Armstrong College and Armstrong Dance in Edmond, Okla.

The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theater in Rapid City, SD will host two performances of Celtic Throne on Sunday, October 11 at 2:00 p.m., and Monday, October 12 at 7:00 p.m.

Celtic Throne—The Royal Journey of Irish Dance explores the ancient origins of Irish step dance and celebrates the millennia-long journey of a music-and-dance-loving people as they migrate from the ancient Near East to Ireland, Scotland, England, and the United States.

