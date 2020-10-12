Advertisement

Celtic Thunder steps to the right beat on Good Morning Black HIlls

By Blake Joseph
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:33 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -From Golden Globe-nominated composer Brian Byrne (Heartbeat of Home) comes Celtic Throne, a majestic new musical score for a brand-new Irish dance production infused with innovative choreography, dazzling costumes, spectacular lighting, and projection from Herbert W. Armstrong College and Armstrong Dance in Edmond, Okla.

The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theater in Rapid City, SD will host two performances of Celtic Throne on Sunday, October 11 at 2:00 p.m., and Monday, October 12 at 7:00 p.m.

Celtic Throne—The Royal Journey of Irish Dance explores the ancient origins of Irish step dance and celebrates the millennia-long journey of a music-and-dance-loving people as they migrate from the ancient Near East to Ireland, Scotland, England, and the United States.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man rescued by helicopter after fall in Badlands National Park

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say the South Dakota National Guard used a Black Hawk helicopter Saturday to rescue a man trapped in a crevasse after falling about 100 feet in Badlands.

News

State U.S. Senate candidates talk ‘defunding’ police, spending priorities

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
We spoke with incumbent Senator Mike Rounds and Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers on the issue.

News

Rapid City has a new ride in town

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Black Hills is filled with thrills both natural and manmade and to add to that Rapid City now has its very own roller coaster.

News

A Black Hills family used their pain to help others

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Sudden infant death syndrome became the drive to create a resource for other South Dakota families.

Latest News

News

Rapid City gets axe-throwing and archery tag at new business

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Decory’s Entertainment Company is in the final stages of construction.

News

South Dakota politicians weigh in on COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:55 PM MDT
|
By Connor Matteson
We spoke with incumbent Senator Mike Rounds and Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers on the issue of COVID-19.

News

Outdoor spots were all the rave in Custer this summer

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:46 PM MDT
|
By Connor Matteson
Despite the pandemic, many Black Hills tourism businesses say this year has been comparable to years past.

News

Seven Rapid City firefighters deployed to other states to help with wildfires

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:45 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
Seven Rapid City firefighters are currently deployed and fighting large wildfires in other states.

News

Domestic Violence during the pandemic

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:35 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
Working Against Violence continues to help those in need.

News

Fire burns in Custer County

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:46 PM MDT
|
By KOTA Staff and KEVN Staff
In rural Custer County, a vegetation fire is currently ablaze.