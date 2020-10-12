Advertisement

Box Elder woman stabbed to death Sunday

Authorities are investigating the crime.
Northern Lights Apartments in Box Elder, SD
Northern Lights Apartments in Box Elder, SD(Jeff Voss)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - A 39-year-old woman died in Box Elder Sunday night after being stabbed in an apartment unit.

The Pennington County Sherriff’s Office reported the incident was reported 10:30 p.m. Oct. 11. at 615 Northern Lights Blvd.

An autopsy was performed Monday morning, Oct. 12. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Tessa Curley of Box Elder.

A joint homicide investigation is underway between the Box Elder and Rapid City Police Departments and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. If the public has any information, please contact Investigator Nick Nelson at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6115.

Homicide investigation underway in Box Elder Pennington County, SD – A female died from stabbing in a Box Elder...

Posted by Pennington County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Native Americans face many issues in South Dakota

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Both incumbent Senator Mike Rounds and Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers say race relations are an important topic for voters.

News

COVID-19 has caused politicians to get creative with campaigning

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
But with every problem, comes a solution.

News

South Dakota celebrates Native Americans' Day, not Columbus Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
South Dakota is one of 14 states that recognizes Oct. 12 as Native American Day, not Columbus Day.

News

South Dakota passes 6,000 active COVID-19 cases, 359 new cases reported

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The 359 new cases bring the state total to 28,925. Of those, 6,062 are currently active.

Latest News

News

Man rescued by helicopter after fall in Badlands National Park

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say the South Dakota National Guard used a Black Hawk helicopter Saturday to rescue a man trapped in a crevasse after falling about 100 feet in Badlands.

News

State U.S. Senate candidates talk ‘defunding’ police, spending priorities

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:59 PM MDT
|
By Connor Matteson
We spoke with incumbent Senator Mike Rounds and Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers on the issue.

News

Rapid City has a new ride in town

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:52 PM MDT
|
By Connor Matteson
The Black Hills is filled with thrills both natural and manmade and to add to that Rapid City now has its very own roller coaster.

News

A Black Hills family used their pain to help others

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:05 PM MDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Sudden infant death syndrome became the drive to create a resource for other South Dakota families.

News

Rapid City gets axe-throwing and archery tag at new business

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 1:41 PM MDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Decory’s Entertainment Company is in the final stages of construction.

News

The 6 on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:55 PM MDT
The early evening news on KEVN.