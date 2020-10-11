Advertisement

Next chance for rain/snow comes Wednesday AM; Cooler end to the week

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:54 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Todays high temperature occurred earlier this morning before the cold front swept through bringing some strong wind gusts to some areas. Breezy conditions are expected through sunset, but then winds will wane into the overnight hours. Skies will clear tonight and remain clear for a majority of the day Monday. A chilly Monday commute with temperatures in the low to mid 40s, but temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60 tomorrow afternoon. Those in the northern plains could see a light shower tomorrow afternoon and evening, but most will be dry otherwise.

Cooler air will move in early Wednesday morning behind our next system, which could bring a small amount of rain and yes, even snow, to some areas in the higher elevations. Moisture has been somewhat consistent over the last few computer model runs, so a brief shower/mix of precipitation is possible in the AM hours. Temperatures will stay in the mid to low 50s for the rest of the week, with an even bigger cool down toward the end of the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

