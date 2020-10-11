Defunding the police is a huge topic in the U.S.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Defunding the police has become a popular topic in the United States.

We spoke with incumbent Senator Mike Rounds and Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers on the issue.

Ahlers thinks that defunding the police is poor terminology and mischaracterizes the reform efforts.

This hits home to Ahler due to his grandfather and great grandfather being officers.

He says law enforcement needs to play an active role in mending the fences and solving the problems that are happening in some communities in order to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the people.

“And that means you have to be funding quality police programs and training programs, it means you are going to have to be working in those poorer neighborhoods where people are disproportionately affected and you’re seeing a lot of this activity happen to make sure we create better situations for people to be successful and I think that’s really what needs to happen," says Ahlers.

Rounds strongly disagrees with defunding the police also, He thinks we should be looking at other alternatives to provide additional training.

Rounds says that doesn’t mean providing less money for law enforcement but providing more resources and also demanding that heir training be improved.

He thinks there should be a comfort level in challenging other officers who may be in the wrong.

“But defunding the police is absolutely wrong, we should be supporting the men and the women who wear that blue uniform and they should have our thanks, they put their lives on the front line on a regular basis and we should recognize that. We should not be talking about defunding them," says Rounds.

Election day is November 3rd and both candidates want everyone to vote and have their voices heard.

