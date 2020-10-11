A Black Hills family used their pain to help others

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Coping with the loss of a family member isn’t easy, especially when the loss is a child. One Black Hills family took the grief of losing their son and created a network to help other families.

The Edwards' are like any other family but 12 years ago they faced an unimaginable tragedy. The unexpected death of their baby.

“The world’s just not right when your baby’s no longer in it," said Brianne Edwards, Lach’s Legacy founder. ”Lachlan was taking a nap at daycare, he was napping in a room full of other kids, with daycare providers there, people that could see him and simply stopped breathing while he was napping."

SIDS, sudden infant death syndrome, was the cause of Lachlan’s death.

“For me, I felt so lost and not even knowing where to begin," said Edwards. "I felt like I needed something, but I didn’t know what it was.”

That became the drive to create a resource for other South Dakota families.

“We started shortly after our son died in 2008 and our goals with Lach’s Legacy are to bring connection, comfort and hope to newly bereaved parents who’ve experienced the unexpected loss of an infant," said Edwards.

According to pediatrician Kimberly Hushagen, SIDS is rare and is the diagnosis for children less than a year old when there isn’t an exact cause. She added that there are preventative measures parents and caregivers can take.

“Part of safe sleep is just swaddle and baby, so no crib bumpers, no stuffed animals, rooming in with parents for the first six months as well," said Hushagen. ”Always alone, on their back, in a crib or bassinet. Just baby, swaddle, and nothing else."

Hushagen said since increasing SIDS awareness, doctors have seen the number of SIDS deaths decrease by 50%. But that doesn’t mean families can’t be dealt this hand.

“Most of those losses are sudden and they’re unexpected so you’re going from a happy healthy baby with no expectation that there’s anything that’s going to change to them being gone and your whole world being changed," said Edwards.

To help families, Lach’s Legacy has sent out more than 100 care packages to South Dakotans and raises awareness with two running events in the Spring.

