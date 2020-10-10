Outdoor spots were all the rave in Custer this summer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Located near some of the most visited places in the Black Hills, Custer saw a great year for tourism.

“It actually was much better than we anticipated. You know back in March, April, even early May we were a little worried how the whole season was going to play out and it turned out really great actually town was busy all summer long and even still it’s busy, so it was good," says Executive Direct for the Custer Chamber of Commerce Dolsee Davenport.

And with COVID-19 creating this idea of social distancing, outdoor spots were all the rave.

“We just saw a lot of people coming to kind of immerse themselves in our beautiful great outdoors, you know this is a perfect place to do that. So people were coming out to go hiking, or biking, UTVing was very popular too, just all of that were they could get outside, socially distance themselves from other people, and still kind of spend time with their family and friends all at the same time," says Davenport. “So we were seeing a lot of that great outdoor adventure this summer.”

And the owner of the South Dakota Outdoor Shop Bobbi Schmidt in Custer saw a busy summer renting outdoor equipment.

“It was just really special to be apart of this summer because I think a lot of people did get to slow down since there wasn’t all the other big activities that they normally do throughout the year so they got outdoors and went camping, it was fun," says Schmidt.

Schmidt says her shop saw many newcomers to the Black Hills, many of whom were experiencing the outdoors for the first time.

