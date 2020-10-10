Advertisement

Outdoor spots were all the rave in Custer this summer

The South Dakota Outdoors Shop saw a great deal of tourists flocking to Custer.
The South Dakota Outdoors Shop saw a great deal of tourists flocking to Custer.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:46 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Located near some of the most visited places in the Black Hills, Custer saw a great year for tourism.

“It actually was much better than we anticipated. You know back in March, April, even early May we were a little worried how the whole season was going to play out and it turned out really great actually town was busy all summer long and even still it’s busy, so it was good," says Executive Direct for the Custer Chamber of Commerce Dolsee Davenport.

And with COVID-19 creating this idea of social distancing, outdoor spots were all the rave.

“We just saw a lot of people coming to kind of immerse themselves in our beautiful great outdoors, you know this is a perfect place to do that. So people were coming out to go hiking, or biking, UTVing was very popular too, just all of that were they could get outside, socially distance themselves from other people, and still kind of spend time with their family and friends all at the same time," says Davenport. “So we were seeing a lot of that great outdoor adventure this summer.”

And the owner of the South Dakota Outdoor Shop Bobbi Schmidt in Custer saw a busy summer renting outdoor equipment.

“It was just really special to be apart of this summer because I think a lot of people did get to slow down since there wasn’t all the other big activities that they normally do throughout the year so they got outdoors and went camping, it was fun," says Schmidt.

Schmidt says her shop saw many newcomers to the Black Hills, many of whom were experiencing the outdoors for the first time.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Seven Rapid City firefighters deployed to other states to help with the wildfires

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Battling the wildfires

News

Domestic Violence during the pandemic

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Working Against Violence continues to help those in need.

News

Fire burns in Custer County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff and KEVN Staff
In rural Custer County, a vegetation fire is currently ablaze.

News

South Dakota reports 732 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 732 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths Saturday.

Latest News

News

South Dakota reports 732 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 732 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths Saturday.

News

Senate race

Updated: 21 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

COVID-19 in South Dakota

Updated: 21 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Coronavirus burnout

Updated: 21 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

South Dakota's COVID-19 response

Updated: 21 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

What are your thoughs on how the Supreme Court seat should be filled?

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Early voting and absentee ballots are already available for registered voters in South Dakota.