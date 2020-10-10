Advertisement

Fighting ‘coronavirus burnout'

By Jack Caudill
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:42 PM MDT
As the pandemic drags on, you hear more talk of something called coronavirus burnout. People simply get tired of dealing with the pandemic and the restrictions that come along with it. And experts say this idea is nothing new, pointing back to the Spanish flu pandemic back in the early 1900′s.

Monument Health vice president for medical affairs Dr. Shankar Kurra says 1918 is a great example. He says people got tired of the influenza pandemic that was ravaging the country and the world. He' says it’s eerily similar to what we’re seeing today.

Dr. Kurra says, “They had a wave early on and then they had a pause when people got tired of wearing their masks and all their restrictions. They then had a huge peak in the fall and followed again by a period where they reintroduced all these measures and they saw another spike in the spring of 1919. So we need to take heed from these lessons of history. It’s in our hands to do all the right things, including wearing a mask, keeping their distance and avoiding crowded spaces.”

