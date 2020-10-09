What are your thoughs on how the Supreme Court seat should be filled?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This November, South Dakota voters are set to weigh in on a list of political races including a seat on the U.S. Senate.

We spoke with incumbent Senator Mike Rounds and Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers on the issues that set them apart including the partisan divide over filling the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat.

Ahlers says Republicans are rushing through the appointment to suit their agenda.

Ahlers says he is keeping an open mind about President Donald Trump’s nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

He has done some research about her rulings on the appellate level and says she seems to try and stay objective, but he also says that there isn’t information much to go on regarding her past rulings.

Ahlers wants to make sure the person appointed to the court respects the process and doesn’t have a political agenda.

“Now there’s no process of when a nomination has to be heard, but it does show a little bit of hypocrisy in the process and democrats have talked about stacking the courts and stuff like that, I’m fundamentally against those approaches, We need to leave the institution alone, respect it for what it is and put in quality judges," says Ahlers.

Current U-S Senator Mike Rounds says that he supports the President’s nomination and believes Barrett will be confirmed by early November.

Despite the Republican-controlled Senate refusing to consider President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nomination back in 2016 because it was an election year. Rounds says there is 130 years of precedence for the decision to reverse course under President Trump.

He says the real issue is whether or not the Senate will have enough time to do their due diligence, which Rounds believes they will.

“But right now we are waiting for the committee to finish their work but I a hoping that we will be able to support the nomination as the president has made it and we look forward to this third conservative justice being added to the United States Supreme Court," says Rounds.

Early voting and absentee ballots are already available for registered voters in South Dakota.

Election day is November 3rd and both candidates want everyone to vote and have their voices heard.

