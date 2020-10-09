Advertisement

Pinkwashing: Donation scams during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:38 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and many people show their support by wearing pink.

Breast Cancer Awareness month is a good reminder to give back to the cancer community, but to also make sure that your donations are in the right hands.

“If you can support directly to those charities that would be the best route to go,” said SD Director of the Better Business Bureau Jessie Schmidt said.

As the month of October aims to raise awareness about breast cancer, there is also something else to be aware of.

Some organizations have had to go virtual for fundraising this year and there are growing concerns about a scam called “Pinkwashing.”

“What pinkwashing really is, is an attempt to lure you in to buy items that appear that they would support breast cancer research or people with breast cancer when actually they are just selling you items that are pink,” Schmidt added.

When donating it’s best to know where your money is going.

Virtual fundraising events can make it easier for scammers to dupe you.

Schmidt said, “It’s become very easy for people to be taken advantage of because of the heightened awareness around October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. We see pink items everywhere, so sure somebody can make their own items, order them online, and turn around and sell them on their little shop.”

The fact that pinkwashing is happening online, makes one Minnesota breast cancer survivor emotional.

“This whole month is meant for awareness and not for people to use it and abuse it if you’re a survivor it’s just awful, it’s just completely awful,” said breast cancer survivor Felicia Teska.

The Better Business Bureau says that an important part of the donation process is doing your research to avoid getting scammed.

