One more day of warm temperatures; Fall-like air returns next week

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over the last 5 days, we have had an average temperature of 77 degrees for Downtown Rapid City, which puts us about 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Just one more day of warmer temperatures this Saturday, and then the cooler temperatures start to move in on Sunday. More sunshine and hazy skies will dominate tomorrow morning and afternoon. Clouds will begin to roll in during the early morning hours on Sunday, and the high temperature for Sunday will happen around midnight. Temperatures throughout the day Sunday will continue to drop due to the shift in winds and cloud cover, as well as the potential for some rainfall.

Isolated showers are expected to begin Sunday morning and lasting through the afternoon, but not everybody will see the much needed rain. This has been a pretty consistent situation where moisture has been minimal, but some places in NE Wyoming and over the Hills could see heavier amounts of rain. Higher elevations could see a mix of frozen and liquid precipitation. Cooling down into the mid 60s to start off the week, and then potentially ending the week in the 50s. Fall is finally back!

