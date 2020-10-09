Advertisement

‘No Way on Amendment A’ opposes marijuana change to constitution

Amendment A would change the SD constitution
(Owen Kingsley)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Eleven states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana, with another 40 allow various types of medical use, and this year, the South Dakota ballot is asking two marijuana-related questions.

IM 26 would create a state statute establishing medical marijuana use in South Dakota.

Amendment A would change the state constitution and legalize recreational marijuana use in the Mount Rushmore State. It would also require the State Legislature to pass laws regarding medical marijuana and hemp sales.

David Owen, the President of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the No Way on Amendment A Ballot Committee, said a key issue with Amendment A is that it would change the state constitution.

“The 11 states that have recreational started with medical,” said Owen. “No state has gone straight to recreational, so we’ll still tell you that we’re afraid of increased use by youth, accidental poisoning by kids, accidents, and if you want recreational marijuana, that’s a good debate, it doesn’t belong in the constitution.”

Owen said the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the No Way on Amendment A Committee are neutral on IM 26, acknowledging that many people see benefits of medical marijuana.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Monument Health is rolling out a new program to help with the call volume due to COVID-19

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Monument Health’s nurse triage line has received close to 40,000 calls.

News

Drive-thru voter registration at Black Hills State University

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
If people are still looking to register to vote they can go to Black Hills State on Saturday and do so.

News

New businesses at the Rushmore Mall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
New businesses are getting ready to open their doors at the Rushmore Mall.

News

South Dakota surpasses 5,000 active COVID-19 cases, new record-high for daily cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 772 new COVID-19 cases as active cases surpassed 5,000 in the state.

Latest News

News

New Underwood Schools get grant for free meals through December

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Another school has gotten money for free meals for students.

News

Health Watch: Brushing those pearly whites

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Health watch with Dr. Cara Hamilton

News

CA wildfires may impact wine

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Wildfires impacting wine

News

Business owner questions if South Dakota is welcoming to all companies

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
When a company connecting farmers and soil testing put up a roadblock, Jared says he was told in confidence why he wouldn’t be getting their business.

News

Indian Motorcycle looking to increase staff

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Indian Motorcycles looking to hire

News

Online learning is going well despite obstacles

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:00 PM MDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
A distance learning mom said the biggest obstacle now is keeping her kids focus.