Advertisement

New Underwood Schools get grant for free meals through December

Another school has gotten money for free meals for students.
Another school has gotten money for free meals for students.(Google Maps)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another school has gotten money for free meals for students.

In a Facebook post Friday, the New Underwood School District announced free breakfast and lunch for all K-12 students enrolled in classes this semester.

ATTENTION NEW UNDERWOOD SCHOOL PARENTS/GUARDIANS Through the National School Lunch Program, the New Underwood School...

Posted by New Underwood School District 51-3 on Friday, October 9, 2020

Students get free meals starting in October until Dec. 31. Though it’s already Oct. 9, students who paid for meals this month will be credited back. Next week, staff will work on returning money to accounts, according to the post.

Extra milk, however, isn’t free.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota surpasses 5,000 active COVID-19 cases, new record-high for daily cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 772 new COVID-19 cases as active cases surpassed 5,000 in the state.

News

Health Watch: Brushing those pearly whites

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Health watch with Dr. Cara Hamilton

News

CA wildfires may impact wine

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Wildfires impacting wine

News

Business owner questions if South Dakota is welcoming to all companies

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
When a company connecting farmers and soil testing put up a roadblock, Jared says he was told in confidence why he wouldn’t be getting their business.

Latest News

News

Indian Motorcycle looking to increase staff

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Indian Motorcycles looking to hire

News

Online learning is going well despite obstacles

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
A distance learning mom said the biggest obstacle now is keeping her kids focus.

News

Wilson Elementary moved to level three, but what about the other schools in the district?

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Districts continue to make changes due to COVID-19.

News

Pinkwashing: Donation scams during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Some organizations have had to go virtual for fundraising this year and scams are a concern, it’s called Pinkwashing.

News

Tips on why you should drive the speed limit

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Safety tips while driving.

News

Mayor Allender’s homelessness comments called ‘racist’ by OST president

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
President of the Oglala Sioux Tribe Julian Bear Runner called out Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender for being “insensitive, divisive and racist” when addressing homelessness in the city two weeks ago.