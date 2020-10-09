New Underwood Schools get grant for free meals through December

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another school has gotten money for free meals for students.

In a Facebook post Friday, the New Underwood School District announced free breakfast and lunch for all K-12 students enrolled in classes this semester.

ATTENTION NEW UNDERWOOD SCHOOL PARENTS/GUARDIANS Through the National School Lunch Program, the New Underwood School... Posted by New Underwood School District 51-3 on Friday, October 9, 2020

Students get free meals starting in October until Dec. 31. Though it’s already Oct. 9, students who paid for meals this month will be credited back. Next week, staff will work on returning money to accounts, according to the post.

Extra milk, however, isn’t free.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.