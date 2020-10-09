Advertisement

New businesses at the Rushmore Mall

Five new tenants are moving in.
New businesses at the Rushmore Mall.
New businesses at the Rushmore Mall.(KEVN)
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rushmore Mall continues to grow, and five new tenants are moving in.

The businesses range from a coffee shop to escape rooms and even a tattoo parlor.

“We’re thinking outside the box and having different concepts come in rather than all soft goods. We have services. We have events. We have activities,” says the general manager for the Rushmore Mall, Sandy Brockhouse.

Many of the new shops are small businesses that are expanding.

“I think smaller businesses are looking to launch their business here at the Rushmore Mall because we have great traffic. We have an indoor atmosphere always set at around 72 degrees, so you’re never in inclement weather. There’s a great tenant mix,” says Brockhouse.

Joanne Felix is the owner of Robo Briks and Grafix, a lego and brick store, and she’s in the process of opening her doors.

“We’ve been in business at the traders market for a little over a year, and we’ve got a pretty good following, but we wanted to expand. We wanted to offer a birthday club room so that people can come and host their birthday parties at our store,” says Felix.

The goal is to have Robo Briks and Grafix open by Oct. 15.

And as more stores come to the mall, it provides more job opportunities.

“So these five new businesses that are going to be opening are absolutely going to create job growth in and around our community. And I’m sure a few of those businesses are looking for managers,” says Brockhouse.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Monument Health is rolling out a new program to help with the call volume due to COVID-19

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Monument Health’s nurse triage line has received close to 40,000 calls.

News

‘No Way on Amendment A’ opposes marijuana change to constitution

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Two marijuana questions on SD ballot

News

Drive-thru voter registration at Black Hills State University

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
If people are still looking to register to vote they can go to Black Hills State on Saturday and do so.

News

South Dakota surpasses 5,000 active COVID-19 cases, new record-high for daily cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 772 new COVID-19 cases as active cases surpassed 5,000 in the state.

Latest News

News

New Underwood Schools get grant for free meals through December

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Another school has gotten money for free meals for students.

News

Health Watch: Brushing those pearly whites

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Health watch with Dr. Cara Hamilton

News

CA wildfires may impact wine

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Wildfires impacting wine

News

Business owner questions if South Dakota is welcoming to all companies

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
When a company connecting farmers and soil testing put up a roadblock, Jared says he was told in confidence why he wouldn’t be getting their business.

News

Indian Motorcycle looking to increase staff

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Indian Motorcycles looking to hire

News

Online learning is going well despite obstacles

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:00 PM MDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
A distance learning mom said the biggest obstacle now is keeping her kids focus.