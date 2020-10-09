Advertisement

More Unseasonably Warm Weather Expected Today

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:58 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see another warm, hazy day today with high temperatures well above normal in the upper 70s. The haze is from the wildfires in the western United States. Saturday will be even warmer with Very High to Extreme Fire Danger across the region due to low humidity and locally gusty winds.

A strong cold front moves through Sunday, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures and a return to Fall-like weather early next week. There could be a few spotty light rain showers with the front, but no significant precipitation is expected at this time.

Most of next week will be pleasantly Fall-like, but dry.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warmer through Saturday, cooler by Sunday and Monday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warmer through Saturday

Forecast

Warmer weather through Saturday, cooler air moves in Sunday

Updated: 14 hours ago

Forecast

Record Warmth Today; Cooler Next Week

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Weather Forecast

Forecast

Near record breaking warmth Thursday

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:52 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warm tomorrow near record breaking temps

Latest News

Forecast

Near record breaking warmth tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:22 PM MDT

Forecast

After Near Record Heat Tuesday, Today will be Cooler

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:00 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Not as warm Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:56 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 70s for many.

Forecast

Not as warm Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:55 PM MDT

Forecast

Warmer than Normal, and Still Dry!

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:17 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Warmer and breezy for Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:48 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 80s in Rapid City.