Health Watch: Brushing those pearly whites

By Jeff Voss
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:16 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It is October and at the end of October is Halloween, one of the biggest candy holidays of the year. I will take this time to remind you and your family about dental hygiene. First and foremost brush your child’s teeth as soon as they get teeth and when they turn one started with some clear non-fluoride toothpaste and at two they can start using fluoride toothpaste even if they can’t spit yet. Healthy teeth come from healthy eating practices as well. Getting a balanced diet is important in avoiding a lot of candy and sugary sweet candies and cookies. Juices and fruit snacks can adhere to the teeth as well and lead to more problems with dental cavities. Arguably the most important part of dental hygiene is brushing your teeth. Your kids should be brushing twice a day every single day. If your kids can’t write in cursive yet you should do a once over because they can’t get all those angles. Flossing is important and seeing a dental provider is a great habit as well. If you have questions about your dental health be sure to contact your provider. This is Dr. Cara Hamilton from Black Hills Pediatrics with your Healthwatch

