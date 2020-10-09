CA wildfires may impact wine

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Given that more than 4 million acres of California burned in the recent wildfires, how does all of the smoke effect the state’s world-famous wine?

With the fires being located in one of the largest growing regions in the world, the enologist and sommelier at Belle Joli Winery think millions of acres of grapes in California could be lost.

Smoke is not good for the grapes, and if too much smoke is absorbed into the skin, the flavor will be off.

“There is a few labs out in California that are working with vineyards and I know one of the biggest issues is if it’s absorbed-- the smoke-- through the skin of the actual grapes,” said Matthew Jackson, an enologist and owner at Belle Joli Winery. “It can give it, it’s called a smoke taint, and it can have some really off flavors.”

“Like a smokey, tainted, burned,” said Choi Jackson, a sommelier and owner at Belle Joli Winery. “You know, when you go to a campfire, when you’re sitting by the fire, it leaves it in your clothes, in your hairs, and all this stuff. So, basically, the skin of the grapes can absorb those unnecessary smells and tastes when they make the wine out of it, so that’s what they want to avoid.”

He said in the past, if the smoke taint is not too severe, vineyards can mix other vintages in to mask the taste.

He said red grapes tend to magnify any impurities and white wines are less effected by the smoke.

“In California, they grow chardonnay, sauvignon blanc-- those are the white wine varieties,” said Choi Jackson. “So, I would think those would be not as affected as Cabernet Sauvignon or Merlot because those are the main varieties that can grow in Napa, Santa Rosa, those areas.”

The Jacksons said the smoke blown in from the California wildfires has not impacted the grapes grown at Belle Joli.

