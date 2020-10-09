At-home COVID-19 tests available at Safeway and Albertsons

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are new at-home COVID-19 tests on the shelves at Safeways and Albertsons that claim to be 98 percent accurate with just a saliva sample.

The saliva sample tests for active infections only. It costs $139.99 and results will come back in 48 to 72 hours. The test is designed for all ages.

If people test positive, the results will be reported to their local Departments of Health.

“If a patient were to receive a positive result, one, they’re going to get the results through a text or email, whatever they indicate their preference is on the paperwork,” said Nikki Price, the director of pharmacy operations for Safeway Pharmacies. “They’re also trying to get a follow up call from one of our pharmacists, just to help provide some support as well as guide them in care, referral to their provider, or symptomatic type treatments, but also, it gets reported to the Department of Health.”

Price said not to mail the tests on Friday or Saturday because the lab will not accept packages on those days.

Tests can be picked up in store, mailed, or you can send someone on your behalf. Click here to request a test.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.