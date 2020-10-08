Woodrow Wilson Elementary School start e-learning due to staff COVID-19 infections

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Woodrow Wilson Elementary School will be e-learning for two weeks.

In a Facebook post, Katy Urban said beginning Oct. 8 the school will move to Level 3, because several staff members have become infectious with COVID-19. The main issue is staff absences make it nearly “impossible” to have enough teachers to teach students.

Dear Wilson Families, Due to several staff COVID-19 cases and quarantines at Wilson Elementary, RCAS Leadership has... Posted by Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, RCSD on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

While Level 3 is not ideal, the numerous staff absences makes it difficult, if not impossible, to adequately staff our classrooms," Urban said, “This decision was made out of an abundance of caution and with the health and well-being of our students, staff, and community in mind.”

Wilson Elementary School is the first school within Rapid City Area Schools district to close for two weeks.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.