Wilson Elementary moved to level three, but what about the other schools in the district?

By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Students at Wilson Elementary in Rapid City started online learning on Thursday as they’re now at level three due to COVID-19 cases among staff and a number of people in quarantine.

The district says this decision was also made because it was difficult to staff classrooms and says it was done out of an abundance of caution.

Some may wonder about the other schools in the district and if they will transition to level three.

Rapid City Area Schools communications manager Katy Urban says not at any point soon, but that can change very quickly.

As to what would make other schools go to level three. Urban says it could be anything from having trouble staffing classes or seeing a trend where there is spread within a classroom, school, or even a football team.

“These are always tough decisions, but ultimately we want kids to be in school and in class, and so we have to always air on the side of caution. And hopefully, get in front of things before we do have a situation that is tough to control. And so we’re always going to put the health and safety of our staff and students first,” says Urban.

Urban says she encourages families and staff to go through the screening checklist before going to school.

