Warmer through Saturday, cooler by Sunday and Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Continuing to see warmer temperatures for the end of the week and Saturday, but we will begin to see cooler temperatures move in on Sunday ahead of a weak system. A cold front moving through Sunday and Monday will bring in those cooler temperatures and even heavier amounts of wildfire smoke. The smoke will stick around until the middle of next week, but we will be more comfortable tomorrow with temperatures in the mid 70s with a nice breeze out of the northwest.

Our next potential rain maker will come Sunday afternoon and evening, but with the limited moisture in the area, most of the heavier rain may stay well off toward the eastern part of state. After the cold front moves through Sunday, cooler air will move in for Monday with highs holding in the lower 60s for most. Partly cloudy conditions will last Sunday and Monday with the best chance to see an isolated shower Sunday evening and early Monday morning. We will dry out toward the middle of next week and warm up on Tuesday and Wednesday. More fall like temperatures will return by the end of next week.

