Tips on why you should drive the speed limit

By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Three accidents occurred this week, and one of them resulted in three fatalities.

And speed was a factor in all three.

Before you even unlock your car doors and get behind the wheel, it’s important to remember you’re not the only one on the road, which is why you should follow the speed limit.

“With speed, if you take miles per hour and move them into feet per second, it’s actually clinically proven point that it takes 1.6 seconds for your brain to tell the foot to go under the brake pedal,” says the crash reconstructionist for the Rapid City Police Department, Derek Mann.

Mann says the street department doesn’t set speed limits arbitrarily. They looked at different factors like pedestrian traffic and the number of vehicles on the roadway.

“You look at Rapid City itself, you know in town we might have a 50 mile an hour speed limit on certain roads. Usually, they’re more open and stuff like that, and you can see further distances. Whereas you look at a residential neighborhood, the speed limits are brought down to 25 because you have small children playing,” says Mann.

And the next time you hit the road.

“Just obey the speed limits, obey the laws, and just drive sensibly,” says Mann.

