Spearfish Police received call about speeding Maserati right before fatal I-90 crash

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the accident on Interstate 90 between Whitewood and Sturgis.
Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the accident on Interstate 90 between Whitewood and Sturgis.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - Minutes before a white 2015 Maserati Ghibli crashed into a semi-truck outside of Sturgis killing three people, the Spearfish Police were receiving calls about a speeding vehicle through town.

Police were on the Black Hills State University campus already on Tuesday when a call came in about an incident at Yellow Jacket Apartments that afternoon. Tenants in that building were reporting two males in their early 20s pounding on doors and windows, yelling for someone to let them in the building, according to Spearfish Public Safety Director Pat Roter.

But, before police arrived, witnesses say the men left the apartment building in a white Maserati.

“Shortly after the events at Black Hills State, our dispatch team started receiving calls about a speeding vehicle,” Rotert said.

Rotert said it sounded like this was “literally” minutes before the fatal I-90 crash that happened at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a Maserati and semi-truck collided. Everyone in the Maserati, three men aged 21, 22 and 55-years-old, were pronounced dead at the scene. All three were wearing seatbelts.

The two people in the semi-truck, the 77-year-old male driver and the 74-year-old female passenger were not injured. The driver was wearing a seat belt, but the passenger was not.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

The early evening news on KEVN.