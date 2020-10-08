Advertisement

South Dakota Secretary of State begins election security campaign

Election officials say the new dropbox located behind the courthouse is monitored by security cameras.(KCRG)
By Austin Goss
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:47 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. - In an effort to increase awareness of election security measures in place in South Dakota and the dangers of election misinformation, the Secretary of State’s office recently partnered with the South Dakota Bureau of Information and Telecommunications and South Dakota Public Broadcasting to produce a video focusing on these issues.

“South Dakotans should have confidence in the integrity of our election systems. Unfortunately, bad actors do exist that attempt to create discord and confusion in these processes. This video serves as a reminder to our citizens of the importance of verifying the sources of any election information they encounter. Trusted election information sources include the Secretary of State’s office or your local county auditor,” said Secretary of State Steve Barnett.

To view the video, click here.

Latest News

News

Representative Johnson proposal combines DC suburbs with Maryland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Goss
Johnson's proposal comes at a time where national Democrats have began advocating for D.C. statehood.

News

South Dakota’s Department of Education releases modified annual report card

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The annual report card is missing some key data points that the district says is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Ward 5 representatives host a town hall

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Laura Armstrong and Darla Drew host a town hall

News

i90 Accident

Updated: 13 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

Latest News

News

School Report Cards

Updated: 13 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Dusty and Trump

Updated: 13 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Lockdown Comments

Updated: 13 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Native American businesswoman ties in her heritage with her passion for cooking

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Tilsen-Brave Heart combines her culture and her love of food to connect with her ancestors and her clients.

News

950 building permits issued in Rapid City in September

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Building permits in Rapid City

News

New South Dakota Mines class benefits Ellsworth Air Force base

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The Department of Defense class has students tackling three projects, two of which directly benefit Ellsworth Air Force base.