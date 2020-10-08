Advertisement

Record Warmth Today; Cooler Next Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:56 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - High pressure and sunshine will allow temperatures to soar this afternoon. Our record high today in Rapid City is 85, recorded in 1954. That record is in jeopardy today.

A weak cold front will bring slightly cooler air tomorrow, but temperatures will stay above normal through Saturday.

A strong cold front moves through Sunday with perhaps a sprinkle or two, then much cooler, Fall-like temperatures are likely Monday. But the cool air may not stay for long - 70s are again likely by the middle of next week.

