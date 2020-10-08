Online learning is going well despite obstacles

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Classes began one month ago for Rapid City Area Schools, both in-person and online. And earlier this week, Wilson Elementary moved online for at least the rest of the week. How has distance learning really been going?

One month ago on the first day of school, we met with April Akers and her two sons going into first and seventh grade. We checked back in to see how distance learning has been going.

“Well, after we met, it was about a week later we got a teacher," said Akers. "She’s amazing, she keeps up updated on everything. It’s really nice to have guidance and be able to help my student and also open up his video lessons and learn right along with him.” (18)

A first-grade teacher at General Beadle Elementary said being an online teacher is different and has been a learning curve for everyone.

“I’ve been actually really surprised with how my parents and families have been responding, they are giving us lots of grace which is great, and we are giving them some as well," said Sara Chapman, General Beadle first grade teacher. “So, I know right away when we started up, I had to make myself available around the clock just to be able to help parents and get them to figure out our website and turn in assignments.”

Akers agreed, saying the biggest obstacle was getting used to the technology. Now, the struggle is keeping everyone focused.

“As far as Tucker goes," said Akers. "Sometimes with the video lessons he just wants to get up and move around and doesn’t want to sit and focus.”

Akers also said while the level of focus depends on the day, Chapman said teachers understand.

“The amount of content I actually give them is about two to three hours required from the district and then access that through the day and so we are being flexible in that sense where we’re allowing students to work at their own pace, the parents to work at their own pace at a time that is convenient to them," said Chapman.

