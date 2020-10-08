Advertisement

Mayor Allender’s homelessness comments called ‘racist’ by OST president

Bear Runner Hearing
Bear Runner Hearing
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:01 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - President of the Oglala Sioux Tribe Julian Bear Runner called out Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender for being “ignorant, insensitive, divisive and racist" when addressing homelessness in the city.

On Sept. 30, Allender spoke to the press about Rapid City’s growing homeless population. He attributed the influx to surrounding reservations, saying people came to Rapid City for free food, parks and alcohol availability.

However, Allender felt the influx caused “mounting pressure for local government.”

“I believe it’s time for the tribal government to weigh into this discussion. We’ve had lots of conversations with tribal members, groups from the local reservations, but we have not had a meaningful dialogue with tribal government,” Allender said.

In a letter dated Oct. 8, Bear Runner writes he’s open to finding a solution. Yet says he hasn’t been included.

“What conversations? What dialogue?” Bear Runner writes.

OST President Bear Runners response to Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender.

Posted by Oglala Sioux Tribe - OST on Thursday, October 8, 2020

Allender noted homelessness strains local funds saying 50% of police and fire budgets go toward homeless services.

“That is $15 million annually going out of the police and fire budget to provide short-term, largely non-beneficial treatment to homelessness,” Allender said. “About the economic damage that is caused by homelessness. The homeless individuals lined up at your storefront, begging money from your customers, frightening people, making them feel scared.”

Bear Runner agrees that homeless care isn’t exclusively the responsibility of the city; however, he feels people in Rapid City benefit “from having businesses and homes on illegally stolen land.”

“Not wanting to deal with this matter is systemic racism at its finest,” Bear Runner wrote. “This is a human matter, not merely an economic damage, [don’t] move the problem away or place the city’s responsibility onto tribal governments' issue.”

Allender prompted out-of-town homeless to go home in his press conference. Bear Runner said this comment was “dehumanizing.”

“This is no different than saying out loud, ‘out of sight, out of mind,’” Bear Runner wrote.

Bear Runner requested the mayor issue a public apology for his comments and invited him to discuss these issues.

Black Hills FOX News has reached out to the Mayor’s Office and the Oglala Sioux Tribe for comment. We’ll update you when we have more information.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tips on why you should drive the speed limit

Updated: moments ago
|
By Cali Montana
Safety tips while driving.

News

STAN the T. Rex sells for $31.8M at Christies’s Auction

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The sale of one of the world’s most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons smashed auction estimates Tuesday.

News

Spearfish Police received calls about speeding Maserati right before fatal I-90 crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Minutes before a white 2015 Maserati Ghibli crashed into a semi-truck outside of Sturgis killing three people, the Spearfish Police were responding to calls about a speeding vehicle through town.

News

Woodrow Wilson Elementary School start e-learning due to staff COVID-19 infections

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff and KEVN Staff
Wilson Elementary School is the first school within the district to close for two weeks.

Latest News

News

14 more COVID-19-related deaths in South Dakota Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The latest deaths, reported Thursday, bring total deaths due to the disease to 272 in South Dakota.

News

South Dakota sees increase of unemployment claims

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
First-time unemployment claims increased slightly in South Dakota one week after reaching the lowest levels since the pandemic began.

News

South Dakota Secretary of State begins election security campaign

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota's Secretary of State office has a new video talking election security.

News

Representative Johnson proposal combines DC suburbs with Maryland

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Johnson's proposal comes at a time where national Democrats have began advocating for D.C. statehood.

News

Due to COVID-19, South Dakota reports little data to measure if students are learning

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The annual report card is missing some key data points that the district says is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Ward 5 representatives host a town hall

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Laura Armstrong and Darla Drew host a town hall