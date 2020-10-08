Advertisement

Indian Motorcycle looking to increase staff

Indian Motorcycle
Indian Motorcycle(Jeff Voss)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Indian Motorcycles in Sturgis is looking to hire additional staff.

While the roar of motorcycles is long gone from Sturgis. Indian is hoping to hire around 8 people in all areas of its store.

Many may consider the Rally to be a two-week event, for those in Sturgis, and for those shopping for a new two-wheeled ride, there is never a bad time to find a new ride.

“We sell bikes all year round and sometimes we sell more bikes in the winter months than in the summer months because people are drawn to our dealership from across the nation,” Lauren Hensley, GM, Indian Motorcycles Sturgis

Interviews are being held during the month of October on Wednesday’s from 3-6 and from 1-3 on Saturdays

