14 more COVID-19-related deaths in South Dakota Thursday

Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:13 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - State health officials say 14 more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19.

The latest deaths, reported Thursday, bring total deaths due to the disease to 272 in South Dakota. Twelve of the daily record deaths were 80 or older while two people were 60-69. Eight were women and six were men. Three were from Minnehaha County and two were Lincoln County residents

Officials say the state saw 536 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. South Dakota has seen a total of 26,441 cases. Active cases rose by 162 to 4,673, which is the highest since the number of active cases since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health announced a new metric in its coronavirus dashboard where traditional PCR tests are labeled “confirmed” and antigen “rapid” tests are labeled “probable.” In Thursday’s report, 529 cases were confirmed and seven were labeled as probable.

Current hospitalizations rose by 11 to 284. COVID-19 patients are occupying 12% of the state’s hospital beds and 19% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 38% of hospital beds and 25% of ICU beds are still available.

County rundown for Thursday:

In Pennington County, 536 of 2,921 people (+57) are contagious or 18.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.2%.

For people in Meade County, 121 of 669 people (+10) are contagious or 18.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13.6%.

In Lawrence County, 109 of 525 people (+12) are contagious or 20.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 85 of 359 (+9) people are contagious or 23.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6.9%.

In Custer County, 33 of 2017 people (+5) are contagious or 15.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.4%.

In Butte County, 39 of 149 (+5) people are contagious or 26.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7.5%.

For people in Fall River County, 28 of 122 (+9) people are contagious or 22.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 7.2%.

In Jackson County, 10 of 46 people (+2) are contagious or 21.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6.5%.

For people in Haakon County, 10 of 37 (+/-0) people are contagious or 16.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.5%.

In Bennett County, 22 of 89 (+7) people are contagious or 24.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 9.7%.

For people in Ziebach County, 10 of 70 (+1) people are contagious or 14.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.6%.

