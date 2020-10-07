Youth ridership has decreased quite a bit in September

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The new school year is underway, and the City of Rapid City is once again offering the ‘Youth Ride Free’ Program.

But this year, the division manager for the transit system, Megan Gould, says youth ridership has decreased quite a bit through September.

However, Gould says she does expect those numbers to increase, as students are going back to school four days a week under the current pandemic plan.

The program provides free public transit rides for students going to and from school, as well as any other type of activity or job.

“The youth ride free program is very important to our community. It just allows students to get back and forth to any kind of school activity to school itself to work. Where parents may not be able to give them a ride every time, it puts the responsibility on the child and teaches them public transportation,” says Gould.

In the past, students needed bus passes to take advantage of the program, but this year it’s not required because they’re trying to limit contact between the drivers, RTS staff, and the students.

Gould says they do request parents to register their child, and they can still do that by going online to RapidRide.org or by contacting Rapid Transit at 605-394-6631.

