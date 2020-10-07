Advertisement

Tunnels across the Southern Black Hills are being inspected

A view of Mount Rushmore through a tunnel.
A view of Mount Rushmore through a tunnel.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:00 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Roadways in the Southern Hills filled with beautiful scenery and tunnels.

“We’re doing an inspection on the tunnels. We have seven natural rock tunnels here in the Black Hills and there are federal requirements to inspect them every two years, so we’re out here doing that," says Regional Bridge Engineer for the SDDOT Steve Kamarainen.

The passages along these Black Hills roads are especially popular with tourists due to the unique view of Mount Rushmore.

So when it comes time to inspect, the South Dakota Department of Transportation takes four days to go through all the tunnels.

“The main reason we inspect them is for the safety of the traveling public, federal requirements say that we need to do it as well so it’s a combination," says Kamarainen.

The department looks for cracks or anything out of the ordinary, keeping an eye out for signs of possible decay.

“We’re just looking for any deterioration from inspection to inspection that might occur over the two years. Generally speaking as in actual rock tunnels there isn’t a whole lot of significant changes from inspection to inspection though," says Kamarainen.

The only thing they’ve noticed so far during this year’s inspections are small chips off the edges of the tunnels, but they say it’s nothing to worry about.

