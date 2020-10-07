The Journey Museum celebrates Native American Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Journey museum has activities October 7th-9th, and the 12th highlighting and celebrating Native American culture. South Dakota is one of two states that celebrate Indigenous People Day in lieu of the national holiday, Columbus Day, and CEO Troy Kilpatrick agrees that this is important.

Kilpatrick says, “Just look at our people in the state, and you can see why this day is incredibly important to us. At the Journey, we’ll have activities all day celebrating our culture of the first people that were here.”

For more information, you can visit https://www.journeymuseum.org/calendar/view/native-american-day-celebrations

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.