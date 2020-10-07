Students in Douglas School District get free meals starting next week

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - Starting Oct. 13, students will get free breakfast and lunch from the Douglas School District thanks to money from the USDA.

Students who attend school in person need only follow normal cafeteria procedures, according to the school district on Facebook.

Great news!!! Beginning Tuesday, October 13th, all children 18 and under may receive FREE breakfast and lunch from the... Posted by Douglas School District on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

This USDA waiver facilitates the safe provision of meals by eliminating the need to collect meal payments, thereby reducing contact and potential exposure.

Students who are homeschooled or are learning distantly can pick up free meals at the middle school. To-go meals are handed out 9:30-10:30 a.m. on school days in the food service parking lot on the north side of the middle school. This is the corner of 225th Street and Tower Road.

This distribution point may change depending on the demand. Parents can pick up meals without their children present. However, pickups for anyone but the immediate family isn’t allowed. Neighbor pickup isn’t allowed, the Facebook post said.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.