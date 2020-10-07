Stabbing sends one man to hospital

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A stabbing Tuesday evening has sent one man to the hospital ... after he was assaulted near the Journey Museum.

Just before 8 PM, first responders were dispatched to an area just to the east of the Journey.

Details are limited at this time but a Sergeant with the Rapid City Police Department did say that once on scene, they located a man who had suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen and torso region of his body. The condition of the victim is not currently known.

This is an ongoing investigation, and law enforcement is interviewing people to gather information on what may have led up to the stabbing, and who is responsible.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.