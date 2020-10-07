Advertisement

One family checking off an item in their mothers bucket list

Karen and Patrick Knowles taking a unique photo of Mount Rushmore.
Karen and Patrick Knowles taking a unique photo of Mount Rushmore.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:11 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mount Rushmore is a popular destination in the Black Hills typically bringing people in from all over the globe.

And while travel might be seeing a bit of a downturn right now, that isn’t stopping many in the region from visiting the American monument including one family from Missouri.

Karen and Patrick Knowles retired and then bought a motor home to travel the country.

Although the Knowles are missing the usual crowds during this atypical tourism season, they’re glad that they are still able to take in the views.

And they have a deeply personal reason for coming to the Black Hills. Karen’s mom passed away a few years ago leaving one thing on her bucket list unmarked, visiting Mount Rushmore.

Now she’s here with her family finishing out her mother’s list.

“It’s amazing. My brother-in-law Timmy Parker said he was walking to it and he said never in a million years did I ever think I’d ever see this in person, seen it on TV, watch it on travel channel, we see all that stuff. But to see it in person, it’s magnificent," says Karen.

The Knowles family says they can’t wait to eventually bring their grandkids to the Black Hills.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sioux Pottery picked to display pieces at the White House

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The President’s COVID diagnosis kept the art in South Dakota, rather than in the presence of Trump and the First Lady.

News

Businesses like Northern Hills Cinema have made adjustments due to the pandemic

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Movie theaters, in particular, have had to make some adjustments.

News

Tunnels across the Southern Black Hills are being inspected

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Black Hills are filled with twists and turns taking you to some of the most beautiful places, but getting you there safely is key.

News

Remember to have fun and stay safe this hunting season

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Hunting season is underway in South Dakota which can mean accidents if people aren’t properly prepared.

Latest News

News

Spearfish residents will soon have up to the minute snowplow and garbage tuck progress information right at their fingertips

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
A new tracking feature for people in Spearfish.

News

Lawrence County crash results in multiple fatalities Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the accident on Interstate 90 between Whitewood and Sturgis.

News

Meet Coco - A Beautiful Blue Heeler

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Coco is a seven-month-old Blue Heeler mix puppy who is looking for a loving and active owner/best friend.

News

Bill introduced by Rep. Johnson aims to reform cattle industry

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The PRICE Act bill aims to bring transparency and clarity to the beef business.

News

South Dakota active COVID-19 cases down, hospitalizations up Tuesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The number of people who recovered from COVID-19 beat new cases for the first time in almost a week.

News

City Council postpones urban hens until November

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Urban hens vote delayed